“A cellphone seized by police as part of an investigation into a drive-by shooting last month was remotely wiped by its owner, authorities said this week,” Steven Cook reports for The Daily Gazette.

“Police believe Juelle L. Grant, 24, of Willow Avenue, may have been the driver of a vehicle involved in an Oct. 23 drive-by shooting on Van Vranken Avenue, near Lang Street [in Schenectady, NY], so they obtained her phone, according to police allegations filed in court. No one was injured in the shooting,” Cook reports. “After police took her iPhone X, telling her it was considered evidence, ‘she did remotely wipe’ the device, according to police. ‘The defendant was aware of the intentions of the police department at the conclusion of the interview with her,’ according to court documents.”

“One of the tampering counts relates to the phone. The other, as well as the hindering count, relate to her alleged actions the day of the shooting,” Cook reports. “Regarding the phone, technology exists to block remote access to such devices. ”

“Grant’s attorney, Daniel Smalls, said Monday morning that Grant had no involvement in the shooting, and she did not wipe the phone,” Cook reports. “‘Our position is that my client didn’t access anything to remotely delete anything,’ Smalls said. ‘My client wouldn’t have any knowledge how to do that.’ Grant is not a computer-savvy person, he said.”

“‘We’re doing research on it ourselves,’ Smalls said. He added that days after her phone was seized, Grant got a new phone,” Cook reports. “Whether that had any impact on the data on the phone police had taken, Smalls didn’t know.”

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, the police erred by not simply placing the iPhone in a Faraday bag immediately. Of course it’s trivial to erase an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac via Find My iPhone on iCloud.com if Find My iPhone has been enabled on the device.