“Apple has almost tripled the amount of land it owns over the past two years, as the company makes purchases of vast tracts across the US for data centres and solar farms that can also help secure lucrative tax breaks,” Tim Bradshaw reports for Financial Times.

“The iPhone maker’s annual report, published this week, revealed that Apple owns 7,376 acres of land, up from 4,928 last year and 2,583 in 2016,” Bradshaw reports. “In 2011 it owned just 584 acres, older filings show.”

“The land, which is equivalent to more than 11.5 square miles, an area greater than Apple’s home town of Cupertino, is listed as being in addition to the 40.8m sq ft of building space that Apple owns or leases for its offices and retail stores,” Bradshaw reports. “Analysts have speculated that the land, much more than Apple would need for its current corporate activities, might be earmarked for new US manufacturing facilities, or private testing tracks for its autonomous cars in remote areas such as Arizona, a large slice of Apple’s property is already given over to vast data centres.”

MacDailyNews Take: Another sign of Apple’s growth and another hint of future products and services to come.