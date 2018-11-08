“I’ve had the new 11-inch iPad Pro with Smart Folio and Apple Pencil for about 24 hours, so I figured I would share my initial impressions of the device,” Sébastien Page writes for iDownload Blog. “It is super thin and feels lighter than the 10.5-inch iPad, although it is not.”

“I really like the perfect bezel symmetry around the screen. There is no forehead or chin on this device. The bezel is the same all around, which gives much more visual balance to the entire device,” Page writes. “Speaking of balance, it feels like the center of gravity of this device is right in the middle of the Apple logo on the back. It might very well be. This perfect balance is not something you consciously notice, but it probably makes your iPad usage much more comfortable.”

“Because there are so many magnets inside the iPad, you can actually attach your Pencil on several locations on the back of the device. This isn’t always pretty, but it’s still convenien,” Page writes. “Having the Pencil attached to the back of the iPad also makes it easier to grab the iPad when it’s lying flat on a surface.””

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s strange that Page is reaching for the Home button out of habit, since he’s been used to swipe gestures as an iPhone X user, but the human brain is a funny thing and perhaps it’ll take awhile for some to decouple “Home button” from “iPad” when going through the learning process. With iPhone X we forgot about the home button on the first day and couldn’t;t wait for iPad to shed it, too!