“The next-gen of Apple AirPods, the premium truly wireless Bluetooth earphones have passed through the mandatory Bluetooth SIG certification. They may have already received the go-ahead from the certifying agency,” Alap Naik Desai reports for MySmartPrice. “Moreover, the new refreshed and updated AirPods could embed multiple health monitoring sensors.”

“A listing for the Apple AirPods appeared on the Bluetooth SIG that mentions the device by the model number such as A2031 and A2032. Along with these details, we also can see that that the next-generation of AirPods will have Bluetooth 5.0 support,” Desai reports. “Additionally, other reports about an update trademark filing for the new AirPods indicate the devices could offer much more than audio.”

“Early last year, Apple won a patent for sports oriented AirPods with biometrics and noise cancellation features. Thereafter in June this year, reports indicated the next-gen AirPods could embed biometric sensors. This week, renewed trademark filings from Hong Kong and Europe indicate Apple is updating the AirPods classifications to specifically include aspects like ‘wellness sensors’ and more.,” Desai reports. “A specific notation which covers the ‘General wellness instruments’ of the trademark filing mentions the following: ‘CLASS 10: GENERAL WELLNESS INSTRUMENTS, NAMELY, HEALTH, FITNESS, EXERCISE, AND WELLNESS SENSORS, MONITORS, SPEAKERS AND DISPLAYS FOR MEASURING, DISPLAYING, TRACKING, REPORTING, MONITORING, STORING, AND TRANSMITTING BIOMETRIC DATA, HEART RATE, BODY MOVEMENT, AND CALORIES BURNED.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Bring ’em on! As we wrote back in December 2016: We can’t wait for biometric monitoring to come to AirPods! We doubt there’s much of a market for used AirPods, though.