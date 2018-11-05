“When we took a look at the iPhone XS and XS Max performance in September, we confirmed what we expected: They are not only the fastest iPhones ever made, but the fastest phones, period,” Jason Cross reports for Macworld. “Apple’s A12 Bionic just crushes every other phone processor.”

“There’s no one synthetic benchmark that is perfectly comparable across platforms, but Geekbench 4 comes about as close as you can get,” Cross reports. “The iPhone XR is right in line with the XS and XS Max—easily within a margin of error of a couple of percentage points.”

In battery life testing, “the iPhone XS Max lasts for about an hour more screen-on time than the iPhone XS,” Cross reports. “The iPhone XR ran 19 minutes longer than the iPhone XS Max, and more than an hour longer than the iPhone XS. In a real-world scenario (i.e. not running benchmarks nonstop), that will likely translate into about 30-45 minutes more screen-on time than the iPhone XS Max and two hours more than the iPhone XS, depending on how you use your phone. The iPhone XR holds a charge better than any other iPhone ever made.”

MacDailyNews Take: That Liquid Retina LCD in the iPhoen XR sips power compared to the OLED displays, as gorgeous as they are, int he iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.