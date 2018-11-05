“There’s no one synthetic benchmark that is perfectly comparable across platforms, but Geekbench 4 comes about as close as you can get,” Cross reports. “The iPhone XR is right in line with the XS and XS Max—easily within a margin of error of a couple of percentage points.”
In battery life testing, “the iPhone XS Max lasts for about an hour more screen-on time than the iPhone XS,” Cross reports. “The iPhone XR ran 19 minutes longer than the iPhone XS Max, and more than an hour longer than the iPhone XS. In a real-world scenario (i.e. not running benchmarks nonstop), that will likely translate into about 30-45 minutes more screen-on time than the iPhone XS Max and two hours more than the iPhone XS, depending on how you use your phone. The iPhone XR holds a charge better than any other iPhone ever made.”
MacDailyNews Take: That Liquid Retina LCD in the iPhoen XR sips power compared to the OLED displays, as gorgeous as they are, int he iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.