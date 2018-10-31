“The new Apple iPad Pro is available for pre-order now and goes on sale on November 7,” David Phelan writes for Forbes. “But there was a lot of information to pick up in Apple’s keynote. Here are some of the coolest details, which you might have missed.”

“The Apple Pencil has a battery-saving feature,” Phelan writes. “The new, cute, Apple Pencil has sensors inside it – including motion sensors – so it knows when you pick it up and start using it. But when you put it down and it’s just lying on the table, say, it gets the message that you have no need of it right now… [and] it helpfully goes into a power-saving mode, ready and waiting for your next use.”

“USB-C is there for a reason,” Phelan writes. “Apple is clear that there was no choice. For the new iPad Pro to be able to do all the things it does, it needs USB-C. Benefits include being able to link the iPad Pro to an external monitor in the way that Lightning couldn’t manage. That’s why the entry-level iPad is sticking with Lightning because it can meet the demands of the tablet. And, therefore, it’s not wise to assume the next iPhone will follow suit. Apple doesn’t change these things lightly or until it’s absolutely warranted.”

MacDailyNews Take: We do love that you can use a USB-C to Lightning cable to charge your iPhone from your iPad Pro’s capacious battery!