“At this point, it seems that everyone is agreed that the new iPad, announced tomorrow, will replace the excellent Lightning connector with the inferior USB-C connector,” Charlie Sorrel writes for Cult of Mac. “But I’m not so sure. ”

Sorrel writes, “Not only is the ‘evidence’ for this huge change sketchy and speculative at best, but USB-C would bring almost no benefit to anyone — not users, and not Apple.”

“The thing is, Lighting already is USB. It’s USB with benefits. Using the Camera Connection Kit dongle, you can plug in keyboards, music mixing desks, cameras, audio interfaces, external monitors, USB Ethernet adapters,” Sorrel writes. “The list is long because the list potentially covers anything with a USB plug on it. And right now USB on the iPad Pro is USB 3.0. Changing that to the USB 3.1 used with USB-C is totally possible.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, as Sorrel writes, there aren’t any advantages to dropping Lighting and replacing it with USB-C, but there are plenty of disadvantages.