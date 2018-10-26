“To celebrate this great machine, I thought it’d be fun to put together a timeline of highlights from the last thirteen years,” Stucki writes.
January 2005: “With Macworld 2005 nearing, there are rumors of a headless iMac that may cost around $500. The rumors get so loud that it was being reported on TV and international newspapers,” Stucki writes. “As the rumors grow, Apple files a lawsuit against Think Secret for their report on the headless iMac and a potential new ‘iWork’ office suite.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: “Think Secret.” Now there’s a blast from the past!
Of all people, Brian really has to have a high level of anticipation for next week’s reveal of a professionally-focused Mac mini!