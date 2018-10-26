“I’ve been working with Mac mini for nearly thirteen years. I was there when it launched and I feel confident in saying that no one has watched this little machine grow more intently than I have watched it,” Brian Stucki writes for MacStadium. “It’s been the little aluminum block with which I’ve built my career.”

“To celebrate this great machine, I thought it’d be fun to put together a timeline of highlights from the last thirteen years,” Stucki writes.

January 2005: “With Macworld 2005 nearing, there are rumors of a headless iMac that may cost around $500. The rumors get so loud that it was being reported on TV and international newspapers,” Stucki writes. “As the rumors grow, Apple files a lawsuit against Think Secret for their report on the headless iMac and a potential new ‘iWork’ office suite.”



MacDailyNews Take: “Think Secret.” Now there’s a blast from the past! Of all people, Brian really has to have a high level of anticipation for next week’s reveal of a professionally-focused Mac mini!