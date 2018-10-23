“Apple has today filed a patent for a set of intriguing new autonomous vehicle features called ‘Peloton,'” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac. “The filing describes the ability for multiple self-driving cars to share battery capacity via a ‘connector arm,’ dynamically adjust positions, increase efficiency, and more.”

“Apple says that its peloton system could be used with as few as two autonomous vehicles, but it sounds like many cars could be linked together in a caravan to see greater benefits like increased aerodynamics and more,” Potuck reports. “The summary of the patent gives a good overview of what Apple is trying to accomplish.”

Apple’s patent application summary:

A vehicle configured to be autonomously navigated in a peloton along a roadway, wherein the peloton comprises at least the vehicle at least one additional vehicle, is configured to determine a position of the vehicle in the peloton which reduces differences in relative driving ranges among the vehicles included in the peloton. The vehicles can dynamically adjust peloton positions while navigating to reduce driving range differences among the vehicles. The vehicle can include a power management system which enables the vehicle to be electrically coupled to a battery included in another vehicle in the peloton, so that driving range differences between the vehicles can be reduced via load sharing via the electrical connection. The vehicle can include a power connector arm which extends a power connector to couple with an interface of another vehicle.

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Prior art: