“Pre-orders for the iPhone Xr will kick off on Friday, October 19 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, allowing customers to purchase the third flagship iPhone in the 2018 iPhone lineup,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Apple is planning to make the new devices available in multiple countries around the world simultaneously,” Clover reports, “so we’ve created a list of when pre-orders will kick off all around the world.”

“iPhone Xr pre-orders will be available on October 19 in Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Herzegovina, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Malaysia, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UAE, UK, US, and US Virgin Islands,” Clover reports. “The first iPhone XR pre-orders will arrive to customers on Friday, October 26, the XR’s official launch date.”

MacDailyNews Take: If you want your iPhone Xr on release day, be sure to pre-order as easy as possible as supplies will likely be constrained for a device offering so much value!