Square Terminal allows sellers to ring up sales, accept all forms of payments quickly, and print receipts, all from one affordable and elegant device. It is the best solution for businesses that use their own point-of-sale solution or manually key in a payment amount, and want to process payments with Square. Square Terminal also offers sellers a fair and flat rate for every transaction regardless of card type.
“We love how the hardware, payments, and printer are all part of one device,” said Fabrice Borg, manager of Prive by Laurent D Salon in New York, NY, in a statement. “Square Terminal makes for a more seamless and professional experience when we bring the terminal to our customers and they can pay for their services right from the salon chair.”
Built in-house, Square Terminal has a unique and simple design, giving any business a more professional look. With a battery that lasts all day and both Wi-Fi or Ethernet internet connections, sellers will never have to worry about missing a sale, whether they’re taking payments at the countertop or bringing the terminal right to their customers’ hands.
“Payment terminals are everywhere, from liquor stores to dry cleaners to dentists, and with Square Terminal we can now serve these sellers better with new, elegant hardware on top of Square’s fair and secure payments service,” said Jesse Dorogusker, Head of Hardware at Square, in a statement. “Square Terminal is designed from the ground up to ensure a feeling of familiarity, so sellers and their customers can use it right away. With Square Terminal, we now offer a sophisticated and modern hardware-plus-software solution for every type of business.”
“Square Terminal is much faster and more reliable than the hardware we were previously using, and the payments are cheaper, too. Our customers also love that we now accept mobile payments like Apple Pay and Google Pay,” said Carrie A. Green, owner of DeMun Professional Cleaners in St. Louis, MO., in a statement “We’re really happy we made the switch to Square.”
With no hidden fees, Square Terminal stands apart. Sellers pay one rate of 2.6% + 10¢ for every dip, tap, or swipe payment, and $399 for the device. New-to-Square sellers who make the switch pay just $99 for Square Terminal after a $300 processing credit. Square Terminal enables sellers to focus on their business, knowing Square has them covered with data security, dispute management, and fraud prevention all included in the flat rate. Sellers also receive 24/7 phone support, a one-year warranty, and the ability to try Terminal risk-free for 30 days.
More info here.
Source: Square, Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: The more of these put into place, the better! Apple Pay everywhere, please!~