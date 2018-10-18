“An alleged hacker threatened to sell the personal details of 319 million Apple iCloud users online, a court heard yesterday,” Greg Wilford reports for The Sun. “IT analyst Kerem Albayrak, 21, filmed himself accessing accounts and posted the footage on YouTube, it was said.”

“He then allegedly demanded more than £133,000 worth of Bitcoin and £837 iTunes vouchers from tech giant Apple in return for calling off his plan,” Wilford reports. “Albayrak, who is Turkish, works as a freelance and founded firms Vasinity Digital and Verticle Media.”

“He appeared at Westminster magistrates’ court yesterday charged with blackmail and two counts of unauthorised acts with intent to impair the operation of a computer,” Wilford reports. “Albayrak, of Hornsey, North London, is yet to enter pleas.”

MacDailyNews Take: Sheesh. If found guilty, throw the book at him, please!

