“YouTube is currently down for users around the world,” Lauren Fruen reports for The Sun. “Those trying to access the video streaming site are being met with error messages.”

“On the desktop version users can see the website’s template, but no videos are shown,” Fruen reports. “The issue was reported by people in the United States, South America, and Europe.”

MacDailyNews Note: The YouTube app doesn’t work on iOS, either. UPDATE: 7:20pm PDT/10:20pm EDT: YouTube is now back online.