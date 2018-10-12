“The head of the world’s only trillion-dollar company swung by the Beijing offices of the most valuable startup as Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook continued his trip to China,” Bloomberg News reports.

“Photos of Cook walking through the headquarters of Bytedance Ltd., talking to workers and shaking hands with Bytedance founder Zhang Yiming circulated Thursday and were posted on Chinese social media,” Bloomberg News reports. “Bytedance, which was founded in 2012, has shot up the rankings of the world’s startups thanks to the success of Toutiao and Tik Tok, a short-form video app.”

Bloomberg News reports, “The company is said to be in the process of raising new funding from investors including SoftBank Group Corp. at a valuation of $75 billion, eclipsing Uber Technologies Inc. as the world’s largest startup.”

MacDailyNews Take: You know you’re a successful developer when the CEO of Apple swings by!