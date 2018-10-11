Cook wrote, “I grew up on the shores of the Gulf Coast, near Pensacola and Mobile, and that region holds a special place in my heart. That’s never been more true than now. To all those communities in the path of Hurricane Michael, you are in my prayers. Please stay safe.”
Cook followed up with, “Apple is standing with our friends and neighbors in the Gulf Coast region, and will be donating to recovery and relief efforts.”
Apple is standing with our friends and neighbors in the Gulf Coast region, and will be donating to recovery and relief efforts.
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 11, 2018
MacDailyNews Take: Although it’s not there yet, we’d expect Apple to add a way to donate via the American Red Cross to iTunes Store soon.