Apple CEO Tim Cook has tweeted a message to the communities in the United States that were are are being affected by Hurricane Michael. On October 10, 2018, Hurricane Michael intensified into a high-end Category 4 hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 km/h) and a minimum central pressure of 919 mbar (27.14 inHg), as it made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida, ranking by pressure as the third-most intense Atlantic hurricane to ever make landfall in the U.S.

Cook wrote, “I grew up on the shores of the Gulf Coast, near Pensacola and Mobile, and that region holds a special place in my heart. That’s never been more true than now. To all those communities in the path of Hurricane Michael, you are in my prayers. Please stay safe.”

Cook followed up with, “Apple is standing with our friends and neighbors in the Gulf Coast region, and will be donating to recovery and relief efforts.”

Apple is standing with our friends and neighbors in the Gulf Coast region, and will be donating to recovery and relief efforts. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 11, 2018

MacDailyNews Take: Although it’s not there yet, we’d expect Apple to add a way to donate via the American Red Cross to iTunes Store soon.