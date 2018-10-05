“Telecom carriers have long grumbled that they spend a fortune building the world’s data networks only to watch the U.S. tech giants reap most of the benefits,” Thomas Seal reports for Bloomberg. “Now they fear Silicon Valley will take away their customers too.”

“BT Group Plc is warning of a near future in which telecom operators’ crucial connections to households and businesses are usurped by companies such as Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google or Apple Inc., depriving them of the chance to sell them the other services that underpin their profits,” Seal reports. “‘Telecom services are increasingly integrated into wider competing ecosystems based around platforms,’ said Cathryn Ross, director of regulatory affairs at Britain’s dominant telecom company. ‘In this world, the end-customer might not have a relationship with the connectivity provider, but might have a relationship instead with, say, Apple or Google or Amazon, who would provide connectivity as part of a wider bundle,’ Ross said late on Wednesday in a lecture at the Institute of Directors in London attended by industry figures, regulators, economists and lawyers.”

“Ross’s remarks show the telecom companies are anxious that Big Tech could next buy up and resell conventional network access, adding data packages to video subscriptions, music and other content in one bill and breaking the link between telecom companies and their customers,” Seal reports. “‘Part of the interface has definitely been taken over,’ said James Barford at Enders Analysis, citing the popularity of Apple’s Facetime video calling.”

MacDailyNews Take: And Apple’s Facetime audio calling.

MacDailyNews Take: The dumb pipes are right to be worried. We’d very much rather be using Apple Services on Apple iPhones than some random network’s arbitrary “content offerings,” thanks.