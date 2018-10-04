“Patent troll Uniloc returned to form on Wednesday after a months-long hiatus from lobbing allegations against Apple, this time challenging the company’s AirDrop file sharing technology with a 2006 Philips patent,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

“Filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Uniloc’s latest attempt to extract damages from the tech giant leverages a single patent first filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2000,” Campbell reports. “Invented by Jonathan Griffiths, U.S. Patent No. 7,136,999 for a ‘Method and system for electronic device authentication’ details techniques of creating a secure environment for transferring data between two devices… The USPTO issued a grant for the ‘999 patent in 2006.”

“Introduced alongside OS X 10.7 Lion in 2011, AirDrop is a first-party ad hoc protocol designed to simplify the process of transferring large files from one device to another… Apple later extended — and modified — AirDrop to accommodate its mobile operating system with iOS 7 in 2013,” Campbell reports. “It is this second iteration of AirDrop that Uniloc is targeting in its latest lawsuit.”

