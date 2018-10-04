“Filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Uniloc’s latest attempt to extract damages from the tech giant leverages a single patent first filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2000,” Campbell reports. “Invented by Jonathan Griffiths, U.S. Patent No. 7,136,999 for a ‘Method and system for electronic device authentication’ details techniques of creating a secure environment for transferring data between two devices… The USPTO issued a grant for the ‘999 patent in 2006.”
“Introduced alongside OS X 10.7 Lion in 2011, AirDrop is a first-party ad hoc protocol designed to simplify the process of transferring large files from one device to another… Apple later extended — and modified — AirDrop to accommodate its mobile operating system with iOS 7 in 2013,” Campbell reports. “It is this second iteration of AirDrop that Uniloc is targeting in its latest lawsuit.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck with that, Uniloc.
