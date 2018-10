“Revealed in a series of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings made public on Wednesday, retail chief Angela Ahrendts, CFO Luca Maestri and COO Jeff Williams each saw 130,528 RSUs convert into common Apple stock,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider. “The lode was worth $30.3 million at the end of trading [Wednesday].”

Campbell reports, “Apple withheld 68,530 shares from the awards to satisfy tax laws.”

“The bonus, meted out on a yearly basis, is derived from a target number of RSUs scheduled to vest based on Apple’s total shareholder return relative to other companies in the S&P 500,” Campbell reports. “This week’s award accounted for TSR performance between Sept. 27, 2015 and Sept. 29, 2017.”

MacDailyNews Take: 68,530 shares each for taxes. Ouch, there’s a nice haircut!