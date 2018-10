The award-winning Life is Strange series continues with the much-anticipated sequel from DONTNOD Entertainment.

After a tragic and mysterious incident in Seattle, brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz run away from home and head for Mexico.

Life on the road is tough, and responsibility for his much younger brother soon brings Sean to the realisation that the decisions he makes on their journey south will impact their lives forever…

Life is Strange 2 is coming to macOS and Linux in 2019.

More info about Feral’s Mac games here.

MacDailyNews Take: Amazeballs!