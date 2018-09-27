“The watchOS 5.0.1 update is minor in scale and focuses on fixing bugs that have been discovered since the watchOS 5 update,” Clover reports. “According to Apple’s release notes, watchOS 5.0.1 addresses an issue that caused a ‘small number of users’ to see increased exercise minutes, fixes a bug that caused some users not to receive stand credit in the afternoon, and solves a problem that could prevent the Apple Watch from charging.”
MacDailyNews Note: watchOS 5.0.1 can be downloaded and installed via the Watch app on the iPhone by tapping General > Software Update.