“This year’s iteration of the Apple Watch can be your trainer, doctor, guardian, and now, live-in nurse!” iFixit writes. “How’d Apple fit all these personalities into one watch? Let’s find out why everyone is falling so hard for this watch—with a teardown!”

“While these black squares may look outwardly similar, X-rays from our experts at Creative Electron reveal radically different insides,” iFixit writes. “Seen from the side, the Series 4 is noticeably slimmer than the Series 3 (by 0.7 mm)… The 44 mm model’s display now covers 977 sq mm, compared to 740 sq mm on the 42 mm Series 3. Meanwhile, the 40 mm model spans 759 sq mm, versus 563 sq mm on its 38 mm predecessor.”

“The original Apple Watch was revolutionary upon its release, but the yearly updates have been mostly minor—until now. Where the first Watch was awkwardly layered together and used too much glue, the Series 4 feels much more thoughtfully laid out,” iFixit writes. “Apple pundit John Gruber has compared this to the leap in design brought by the iPhone 4, and we might even go a bit further and call it an iPhone 5: a device that knows its priorities, and wants to look as elegant inside as out.”



MacDailyNews Take: The internal design is indicative of Apple’s thinking regarding the product; all over the place originally, now focused and tidy.