“In its cost analysis released on Tuesday, TechInsights found that the single priciest part in the iPhone Xs Max – the display – cost $80.50, compared with $77.27 for last year’s iPhone X, which featured a smaller 5.8-inch screen,” Nellis reports. “The relatively small increase in cost despite the larger screen size was because Apple appeared to have removed some components related to its so-called 3D Touch system, which makes apps respond differently depending on how hard users press the screen.”
Nellis reports, “Other costs that increased were the phone’s processor and modem chips, primarily because the chips used newer chip-making techniques from Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd to boost their performance while taking up the same space.”
MacDailyNews Take: These costs, of course do not factor in R&D (creating the world’s most powerful – by far – smartphone chip doesn’t come free), packaging or marketing/promotions, to name just three additional costs.