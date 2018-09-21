Bloated gasbag John C. Dvorak has been unceremoniously jettisoned by PC Magazine via email.

Yesterday I was fired from PC Magazine under the bogus notion that the columns were put on hiatus and I could call next year. So after 36 years of loyalty I get no phone calls from “friends” Vivek Shah or Dan @dancosta but a curt email telling me I’m out. It’s rude. — Bloated gasbag John C. Dvorak

Yesterday I was fired from PC Magazine under the bogus notion that the columns were put on hiatus and I could call next year. So after 36 years of loyalty I get no phone calls from "friends" Vivek Shah or Dan @dancosta but a curt email telling me I'm out. It's rude. pic.twitter.com/CPlF8PAdQw

Looks like John won’t be checking in them in Q1.

MacDailyNews Take: Well, we’ll certainly drink to that! (Interns: TTK.)

‘Tis true that the notion that the columns were put on hiatus is surely bogus. PC Magazine likely fired Dvorak because the vast majority of his columns were steaming piles of inanity excreted by a dullard.

In, uh… tribute, here are a few of the Bloated Gasbag™’s greatest emissions:

• The Macintosh uses an experimental pointing device called a “mouse.” There is no evidence that people want to use these things. — John C. Dvorak, 1984

• Apple should pull the plug on the iPhone… What Apple risks here is its reputation as a hot company that can do no wrong. If it’s smart it will call the iPhone a ‘reference design’ and pass it to some suckers to build with someone else’s marketing budget. Then it can wash its hands of any marketplace failures… Otherwise I’d advise people to cover their eyes. You are not going to like what you’ll see. — John C. Dvorak, 2007

• iPhone which doesn’t look, I mean to me, I’m looking at this thing and I think it’s kind of trending against, you know, what’s really going, what people are really liking on, in these phones nowadays, which are those little keypads. I mean, the Blackjack from Samsung, the Blackberry, obviously, you know kind of pushes this thing, the Palm, all these… And I guess some of these stocks went down on the Apple announcement, thinking that Apple could do no wrong, but I think Apple can do wrong and I think this is it. — John C. Dvorak, 2007

• The Apple iPad is not going to be the company’s next runaway best seller. — John C. Dvorak, 2010

• Within the decade, Microsoft should have a minimum of 300 stores. They should do as well as the Apple Stores. — John C. Dvorak, 2012

Don’t cry for John. With that much gas, he’ll surely pop up somewhere like a bathtub fart.

Prost, everyone!