“In the week before an Apple event, all is possibility. Could the company announce a new iPhone? Sure. What about a new Apple Watch? Seems likely. New Macs? Perhaps!” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “What about a brand new version of the HomePod with built-in AirPort router capabilities? Ehhhhh, probably not.”

“Plenty of folks have already run down the announcements they expect to see next week, but let’s instead take this opportunity to highlight some things that Apple is reportedly working on but which probably won’t show up on stage,” Moren writes. “(And I’m not talking about far off products, like Augmented Reality headsets, the Apple Car, or the coming-in-2019 Mac Pro.)”

Moren writes, “After all, there’s only so much the company can pack into a two-ish hour event: you’ve got to cut it off somewhere.”

