“September 5, 2007 is the day Apple’s sole-surviving iPod was launched,” Stephen Silver writes for AppleInsider. “Yet for a final device, the iPod touch has persisted and it’s also introduced many to iOS.”

“It was a sleek, modern, touch-screen device that Apple introduced to the world in 2007 —but it wasn’t the iPhone. On September 5, 2007, the company launched the iPod touch and if it didn’t get the same attention then, perhaps it should have. For in retrospect it was a watershed moment for Apple,” Silver writes. “This isn’t a failed product or a shallow copy of the iPhone. The iPod touch isn’t the last gasp of the iconic music line, it’s the last hurrah. You can still buy the iPod touch today but it’s a model that has quietly been through consistent revisions and improvements.”



“Despite no new hardware for three years, there’s been little in the way of rumor that Apple was thinking about killing off the iPod line altogether,” Silver writes. “The iPod touch is a product that’s lasted more than a decade, and while it’s considerably less important to Apple’s identity that it was at its height, it’s still the least expensive iOS device, and an ideal way to introduce newcomers to the Apple ecosystem.”

