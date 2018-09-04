“Netflix, Amazon and other streamers will be required to fund TV series and films produced in Europe by commissioning content, acquiring it or paying into national film funds through a small surcharge added to their subscription fee, something which is already happening in Germany,” Vivarelli reports. “Netflix tried unsuccessfully to fight the German surcharge in court.”
Vivarelli reports, “Viola said that, starting in December, the EU’s 28 member states would have 20 months to apply these new norms and that countries ‘could choose to raise the quota from the 30% minimum to 40%.'”
MacDailyNews Take: So, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, etc. can simply commission a boat load of crap “documentaries” made on the cheap that nobody besides the producer and his/her parents will ever watch and throw them into the catalog until the magical percentage is met. Voilà!