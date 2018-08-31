Welch reports, “Yesterday, it started showing up every time an iOS device was unlocked — or even if you just pulled down the notification tray a little bit.”
“Thankfully, just as we enter Labor Day weekend, Apple has shipped another iOS 12 update to restore sanity,” Welch reports. “If you open up your iPhone’s settings, iOS 12 public beta 10 (developer beta 12) is now available to download. Once you do, the obnoxious, constant alert — about an update that didn’t even exist — will go away.”
MacDailyNews Take: A new iOS update really is now available!
Even though it’s now gone, that pestering notification has already driven us to drink (yes, we’ll use it as a convenient excuse). Interns, Tap That Keg™!
Prost, everyone!