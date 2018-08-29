“Apple prototypes going up for auction has become common over recent years, but something we don’t see as often are prototype iPhones,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Today, a prototype first-generation iPhone has hit the auction block through eBay – and it’s already above $1,000.”

“The seller of this prototype iPhone is a small account out of Portland, Oregon. They don’t make the origin of this device clear, but various markings and the operating system match other prototype first-generation iPhone units that we have seen,” Miller reports. “The seller claims that this iPhone is from 2006 and was ‘hand-made in Cupertino, California.’ Because of this, it weighs in at 144.5 grams, which is much more than the first-generation iPhone’s normal 135 grams.”

“On the back of the iPhone itself is a rundown of radio signal bands, as well as a version indicator, which seemingly suggests that this is version 1.1.1 of the iPhone,” Miller reports. “The device is running ‘multiple testing software’ versions, the seller says, including OS X.”

Read more in the full article here.