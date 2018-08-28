“I know that Apple and design guru Jony Ive are obsessed with making products as thin as possible,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “I don’t think they’ll be satisfied until they make Macs, iPads, and iPhones as thin as a sheet of paper.”

“Still, here’s a radical idea,” Sellers writes, “how about focusing that obsession with thinness for the consumer-oriented products and make ‘thicker’ Mac laptops for pro users?”

“Y’know, a laptop that’s ‘fat’ enough to support internal fans to keep things cool,” Sellers writes. “Or let’s get really crazy and imagine the return of the 17-inch MacBook Pro.”

