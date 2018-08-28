“This isn’t the first time we’ve heard Apple might abandon 3D Touch entirely on its iPhones, and the original source of the rumor also happens to be the most reliable Apple insider in the world,” Epstein writes. “In fact, former KGI Securities analyst and current TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple could remove 3D Touch from its iPhone models as soon as next year.”
“3D Touch is a very cool feature that can read the amount of pressure the user applies to the display and provide different functions as pressure increases. Cool yes, but is it essential? Hardly,” Epstein writes. “I’ve been criticizing 3D Touch for a few different reasons since it was first introduced, and I have two main complaints. First, almost every 3D Touch feature could easily be replaced by a long tap. Second, Apple provides absolutely no indication of where 3D Touch is available in its iOS interface, so no one on the planet knows about all available 3D Touch features. Most people barely use it, and some don’t use it at all.”
MacDailyNews Take: When 3D Touch never made the leap to iPad, the writing was on the wall. Just move everyone to the long tap method. We’ll miss 3D Touch, because we actually use it, but most people barely do, if they use it at all or even know it’s there.
For the same reason – if it doesn’t soon make the leap to Apple keyboards – keep a deathwatch on the Touch Bar. If it’s not everywhere, developers can safely ignore it and it’ll never gain acceptance.