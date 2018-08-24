“A report today from Ceros details the trend that Apple’s top-selling products overall (not just accessories) at the major retailer are indeed dongles,” Potuck reports. “Specifically, over the past two years the 3.5mm to Lightning adapter and 3.3-foot USB-C to Lightning cable have been Best Buy’s most popular Apple branded items.”
Potuck reports, “While AirPods just took over as the most popular individual product as of Q2 2018, dongles still prevailed as the top revenue generator overall, with Apple’s headphones category coming in second place.”
MacDailyNews Take: Make sense. As anyone with kids knows, 3.5mm to Lightning adapters are best purchased by the gross.
