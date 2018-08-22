“As per Xcode, this iPhone will feature an A10 processor and a DCI-P3 display,” Pandey writes. “It’s likely that this ‘iPhone 9,7’ is the new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone that Apple plans on launching alongside the 2018 5.8-inch iPhone X and the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus. Given that the handset will cost around $600, it makes sense for Apple to use one of its older chipsets to keep the price of the handset down.”
“Despite coming with an older A10 chipset, the 6.1-inch budget LCD iPhone is expected to feature Face ID, 3GB RAM, a single camera setup at the rear, and a bezel-less design similar to other iPhones. It is also expected to sport dual-SIM functionality,” Pandey writes. “Apple first debuted its A10 chip with the iPhone 7 back in 2016. Despite its age, the chipset still packs plenty of power and goes head-to-head with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 chipset in benchmarks.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The A10 should be plenty capable enough, especially with 3GB RAM or Apple wouldn’t do it, of course. This is meant to be the mainstream iPhone. Apple wouldn’t risk it having any performance issues.