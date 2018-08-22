“Details about Apple’s upcoming budget 6.1-inch LCD iPhone have leaked via the company’s own Xcode app. As tweeted by developer @_inside, there are references to an ‘iPhone xx’ in the Xcode 10 thinning options with its model identifier being iPhone9,7,” Rajesh Pandey writes for iPhoen Hacks. “The device is internally referred to as LCP and carries the model number N84.”

“As per Xcode, this iPhone will feature an A10 processor and a DCI-P3 display,” Pandey writes. “It’s likely that this ‘iPhone 9,7’ is the new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone that Apple plans on launching alongside the 2018 5.8-inch iPhone X and the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus. Given that the handset will cost around $600, it makes sense for Apple to use one of its older chipsets to keep the price of the handset down.”

“Despite coming with an older A10 chipset, the 6.1-inch budget LCD iPhone is expected to feature Face ID, 3GB RAM, a single camera setup at the rear, and a bezel-less design similar to other iPhones. It is also expected to sport dual-SIM functionality,” Pandey writes. “Apple first debuted its A10 chip with the iPhone 7 back in 2016. Despite its age, the chipset still packs plenty of power and goes head-to-head with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 chipset in benchmarks.”

An interesting device appeared in Xcode 10's thinning options: "iPhone xx". Model identifier iPhone9,7. My guess is this will be the "low cost iPhone" (internally called LCP, model N84). Definitely not the marketing name tho. Thanks Max pic.twitter.com/URPXTNdk79 — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 22, 2018

Apple A10 processor, P3 display, same artwork subtype as iPhone 7. This matches what a next generation iPhone SE with iPhone 7 internals would look like. pic.twitter.com/R85I96Hksy — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 22, 2018

