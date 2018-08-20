“It seems like just yesterday I got an iPhone 5 for the first time and had to say goodbye to the small army of iPhone 4 cords, with their fat connector thingies and propensity to break due to planned obsolescence, that I’d accumulated over the years,” Drew Millard writes for The Outline. “According to a recently filed patent by Apple, me, you, and everyone else with an Apple product might have to go through that whole rigmarole again soon, because Apple’s got a new connector thingy in the works.”

“The patent application is vague about what the cord’s going to be used with,” Millard writes, “stating it might be connected to, ‘portable computing devices, tablet computers, desktop computers, wearable computing devices, cell phones, smartphones, media phones, storage devices, portable media players, navigation systems, monitors, power supplies, adapters, remote control devices, chargers, and other devices.'”



Read more in the full article here.