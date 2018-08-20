“The patent application is vague about what the cord’s going to be used with,” Millard writes, “stating it might be connected to, ‘portable computing devices, tablet computers, desktop computers, wearable computing devices, cell phones, smartphones, media phones, storage devices, portable media players, navigation systems, monitors, power supplies, adapters, remote control devices, chargers, and other devices.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Four points:
1. There was no “planned obsolescence.”
2. It’s all going to be okay.
3. Apple files patent applications all the time that never go beyond that stage.
4. The future is not wired.