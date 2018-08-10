“If you add an eGPU Box with a Vega Frontier to a 2018 MacBook Pro 15 inch 2.9GHz 6-core i9, will it bring the performance even with the 8-core iMac Pro?” Rob Art Morgan writes for Bare Feats,

“So, does an eGPU transform a 2018 MacBook Pro into a ‘fire breathing’ iMac Pro?” Morgan writes. “Yes — and No.”

“The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition GPU in an eGPU box can supercharge the 15in MacBook Pro 2.9GHz 6-core i9, bringing its performance of GPU intensive tasks close to (or faster than) the iMac Pro (which was sporting the optional Radeon Pro Vega 64 GPU),” Morgan writes. “However, the GPU is just one subsystem. Look what happens when you try to playback a RED 5K video clip…”

