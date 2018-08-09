“Apple has been accused of accidentally removing apps from the App Store in a crackdown on gambling content,” Chris Baraniuk reports for The Beeb. “Several developers complained via social media that their apps, which they said had nothing to do with gambling, were taken down.”

“The affected apps included a Polish magazine, a gif-sharing service and a platform for sending clips of Xbox games to friends,” Baraniuk reports. “A message sent to affected developers said that Apple was removing gambling-related apps made by individuals in an effort to ‘reduce fraudulent activity… and comply with government requests to address illegal online gambling activity.'”

“Recently, Norway succeeded in getting Apple to ban all gambling apps from its App Store in the country, although the recent removals appear to have been affected worldwide,” Baraniuk reports. “Some of the removed apps are now coming back online.”

Apple suddenly deems a lot of apps to be gambling apps and remove them from the App Store without warning. I didn’t rely economically on Gifferent but for others, this can affect their business. https://t.co/xETSANwfpe — Simon B. Støvring (@simonbs) August 9, 2018

Just shy of its 10th anniversary, my Poker game (@thtouch) gets the boot from Apple. The reason? Gambling apps by individual developers are now banned. Doesn't matter whether it involves money or is just a simulation. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Wqhx9adeeX — Pit Garbe (@leberwurstsaft) August 9, 2018

