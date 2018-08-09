“The affected apps included a Polish magazine, a gif-sharing service and a platform for sending clips of Xbox games to friends,” Baraniuk reports. “A message sent to affected developers said that Apple was removing gambling-related apps made by individuals in an effort to ‘reduce fraudulent activity… and comply with government requests to address illegal online gambling activity.'”
“Recently, Norway succeeded in getting Apple to ban all gambling apps from its App Store in the country, although the recent removals appear to have been affected worldwide,” Baraniuk reports. “Some of the removed apps are now coming back online.”
MacDailyNews Take: Sounds like yet another “liquid lunch” was had by the Apple summer intern in charge of worldwide App Store approvals.