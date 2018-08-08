”Fast Company’s former editor and good friend Bob Safian recently returned to contribute a profile on Spotify founder Daniel Ek, in which they discussed his views on music distribution and curation,” Mark Sullivan writes for Fast Company. “For a contrasting viewpoint, Safian also talked to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the way he and his company view music.”

“Apple Music relies mainly on human curation to suggest music to users, while Spotify depends on algorithms,” Sullivan writes. “Cook didn’t call out Spotify by name but he is clearly highlighting the difference in approach with this quote: ‘We worry about the humanity being drained out of music, about it becoming a bits-and-bytes kind of world instead of the art and craft.’”

MacDailyNews Take: There is some amazing music being made today and Apple Music, especially the For You section, helps us find it!

