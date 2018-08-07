“Ask anyone on the street if they like being nagged, and I’ll bet they’ll tell you no,” Leif Johnson writes for Macworld. “So it’s a bit of a shock that so many of us willingly saddle our wrists with the Apple Watch, a device that pesters us relentlessly on the default settings. Here’s a typical day: Leif, you need to stand up more. Leif, you haven’t walked as much today as you normally do. Leif, you have a new email. Leif, dammit, you need to Breathe. Describe these interactions in terms of people, and you’re probably dealing with a toxic relationship.”

“But now that I’m fully committed to losing weight again, I find I’m kind of fond of the watch’s Activity notifications,” Johnson writes. “In fact, I find it’s best to keep them front-and-center by setting my watch face to Apple’s Activity display, so every time I look down I find my unclosed rings quietly judging me for not walking enough. Always in sight, always in mind.”

“This is part of a series on losing 60 pounds with the help of the Apple Watch,” Johnson writes. “I’m currently 10 pounds down since July 25.”



