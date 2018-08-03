“Back in July, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple was working on a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone, a 6.5-inch OLED iPhone Plus, and a 6.1-inch affordable LCD iPhone,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Kuo also reported that the ‘budget’ 6.1-inch iPhone with the LCD display would be offered in ‘grey, white, blue, red and orange.'”
“It’s likely that a new chip, likely called the A12, will power the new iPhones, and if past performance is anything to go by, we can expect both processing power and graphics performance to double,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “It’s also likely that Apple will expend Face ID across the range, phasing out Touch ID (with the facial recognition technology also likely coming to the iPad). Another possibility is that the next crop of iPhones will support the Apple Pencil, offering you the chance to buy yet another accessory to go with your smartphone!”
MacDailyNews Take: As for naming, KISS:
• 5.8-inch iPhone (2018)
• 6.1-inch iPhone (2018)
• 6.5-inch iPhone Pro* (2018)
The only problem with this is that not all models will be OLED – the 6.1-inch model will be edge-to-edge LCD (or as close as Apple can come to edge-to-edge) – so some additional branding might be required to differentiate between the 5.8-inch and the 6.1-inch iPhones for the great unwashed. This simple naming scheme might have to wait until next year when all models are expected to be OLED. We could see something like “iPhone X2,” “iPhone XI,” or “iPhone 11″ for the 5.8-inch model this year as the general public will need some hint that the 5.8-inch model is better and worthy of a greater price tag than the 6.1-inch model intended for the masses.
*”Pro” would denote Apple Pencil support (even though Apple already screwed up that iOS device naming convention with the new iPad)