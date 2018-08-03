“Well, the first mystery is the name,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “iPhone 11 seems the most likely pick (for now, at any rate), following in the footsteps of the iPhone X (where X is pronounced ‘ten,’ although given how many people I know call it ‘X,’ there’s clearly a lot of brand confusion out there)… Another possibility is that Apple simplifies the line-up and switches to calling the new iPhone simply iPhone. Also possible is something like the iPhone Pro, especially if Apple unveils three separate handsets.”

“Back in July, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple was working on a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone, a 6.5-inch OLED iPhone Plus, and a 6.1-inch affordable LCD iPhone,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “Kuo also reported that the ‘budget’ 6.1-inch iPhone with the LCD display would be offered in ‘grey, white, blue, red and orange.'”

“It’s likely that a new chip, likely called the A12, will power the new iPhones, and if past performance is anything to go by, we can expect both processing power and graphics performance to double,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “It’s also likely that Apple will expend Face ID across the range, phasing out Touch ID (with the facial recognition technology also likely coming to the iPad). Another possibility is that the next crop of iPhones will support the Apple Pencil, offering you the chance to buy yet another accessory to go with your smartphone!”

