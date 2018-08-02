“Apple Inc. became the first publicly-traded U.S. company with a $1 trillion market cap, as its stock ticked up over $207.05 on Thursday, 42 years after its founding in Steve Jobs’s garage in Los Altos, Calif,” Ethan Wolff-Mann reports for Yahoo Finance.

“But its co-founder and initial computer science genius, Steve Wozniak, reached in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, took the news in stride,” Wolff-Mann reports. “‘Of course I’m proud of Apple, but I don’t measure the world by human simplifications like round numbers,’ Wozniak told Yahoo Finance in an email. ‘A company is great because it is great.'”

“Wozniak, known as Woz, stepped away from his day-to-day role at Apple in 1985, but is technically still an employee who gets a check,” Wolff-Mann reports. “‘So many, even small and unnoticed steps meant a lot to me personally. But most would probably agree that Steve Jobs’s return was the key element, even though our valuation didn’t go up until the iPod,’ he said. When Apple first traded as a public company in 1980, a share cost $0.47 and the company’s market cap was $1.8 billion. In 1997, just before Jobs returned as CEO, Apple’s stock had been fluctuating, falling under $1.7 billion.”



