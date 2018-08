“It used to be that to run a Time Machine server, you needed to be running a copy of macOS Server on your host machine, but those days are now gone,” Stephen Hackett writes for 512 Pixels. “Anyone running High Sierra or later on a Mac can now turn that Mac into a destination for remote machines to use for Time Machine.”

“Say you have a Mac mini on your network, and a MacBook Pro,” Hackett writes. “You can hook up an USB hard drive to that Mac mini, and within a few minutes, be backing your MacBook Pro up across your network using Time Machine.”

Hacket writes, “Here’s how to do it…”

