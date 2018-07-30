“As we inch closer to September’s release of new iPhone models, we continue to learn more about what Apple has in store,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Today, Twitter leaker Ben Geskin has shared images of what he claims to be dummy units of the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus and the 6.1-inch LCD models.”

“Similar images have also emerged on Slash Leaks,” Miller reports. “The 6.1-inch model features a single rear camera, whereas the iPhone X Plus uses a dual-camera layout similar to that of the iPhone X.”

“The iPhone X Plus is said to feature a stainless steel frame, while the 6.1-inch model will feature aluminum as a cost-saving measure,” Miller reports. “These two images show the iPhone X Plus in silver and the 6.1-inch model in space gray.”

2018 iPhone X Plus (6.5-inch) and iPhone (6.1-inch) Dummy Models. pic.twitter.com/QrgkT6u0vS — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 29, 2018



