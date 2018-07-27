“Released in 1980, Time Bandits is a dark, irreverent adventure about imagination, bravery and the nature of our dreams,” Flemming Jr. reports. “It follows the time-traveling adventures of an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin who, one night, stumbles on six dwarfs who emerge from his closet. They are former workers of the Supreme Being who have stolen a map that charts all the holes in the space-time fabric, using it to hop from one historical era to the next in order to steal riches.”
Flemming Jr. reports, “Throughout the movie, they meet various historical and fictional characters, including Napoleon Bonaparte and Robin Hood, while the Supreme Being simultaneously tries to catch up to them and retrieve the map.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a great premise for a series, but diffuclt to make stick as the producers of series like Sliders, FlashForward, and Timeless will likely concur.
Good luck, Apple and the Time Bandits team!