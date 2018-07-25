“There’s also no doubt that it’s going to sell me a new iPad this year; there’s just a tiny question-mark in my mind about which one ,” Lovejoy writes. “”
“The expectation is that Apple will take opposing approaches with the two models. With the 11-inch iPad, Apple will keep the external dimensions identical to the 10.5-inch one, and use the smaller bezels to boost the screen size. With the 12.9-inch one, however, the word is that the screen size will remain unchanged while the bezel reduction will be used to reduce the physical size of the device,” Lovejoy writes. “That means that this year’s 12.9-inch model will be at least a little more portable.”
MacDailyNews Take: If the 12.9-inch iPad Pro does indeed become a little less unweidly than it is currently, and the price is anywhere close to right, that’ll be the one for us!