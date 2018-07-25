“While I’ve long argued that Apple products do well on the longevity front, and I typically keep a MacBook for 4-5 years, the company keeps persuading me to buy new iPads,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “I quickly went from the original iPad to the iPad 2. Then to the Air. Then the Air 2. Then the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Then the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.”

“There’s also no doubt that it’s going to sell me a new iPad this year; there’s just a tiny question-mark in my mind about which one ,” Lovejoy writes. “”

“The expectation is that Apple will take opposing approaches with the two models. With the 11-inch iPad, Apple will keep the external dimensions identical to the 10.5-inch one, and use the smaller bezels to boost the screen size. With the 12.9-inch one, however, the word is that the screen size will remain unchanged while the bezel reduction will be used to reduce the physical size of the device,” Lovejoy writes. “That means that this year’s 12.9-inch model will be at least a little more portable.”

