“The very first Apple Store opened its doors on May 19, 2001, at the Tysons Corner Center shopping mall in McLean, Virginia, near Washington D.C.,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “Now, just over 17 years later, those doors may soon close temporarily.”

“Planning documents filed with the Department of Planning and Zoning in Fairfax County, Virginia this month, viewed by MacRumors, reveal that Apple plans to make significant interior alterations to the store, with demolition work involved, suggesting that the location is set to receive a facelift,” Rossignol reports. “Apple Tysons Corner has a lot of nostalgia attached to it, as the company’s first-ever retail store. Shortly before it opened to the public, the late Steve Jobs previewed the store to a group of journalists, including Walt Mossberg, introducing iconic features like the Genius Bar that still exist today.”

Read more in the full article here.