“Apple Inc. and its Japan arm have reviewed their iPhone delivery contracts with three major domestic carriers, the Fair Trade Commission announced Wednesday, after sources said the watchdog suspected Apple may have violated the country’s antitrust regulations,” Jiji Kyodo reports for The Japan Times.

“The commission had believed Apple’s iPhone sales practice was restricting rate plans offered by NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp., according to sources,” Kyodo reports.

“Following the review,” Kyodo reports, “the FTC said those suspicions had been cleared.”

