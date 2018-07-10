“A greater portion of iPhone buyers are choosing phones from Apple’s latest line than chose from the then-most recent line a year ago, according to research from M Science, which looks at alternative data such as mobile-device activations,” Emily Bary writes for MarketWatch. “In other words, iPhone buyers in May were more likely to pick one of Apple’s newest iPhone models than iPhone buyers last May were, the analysts said.”

“Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook shared on the company’s last earnings call in May that the iPhone X was the top-selling model in every week of the March quarter, and M Science’s data show that the device has continued to be a top performer,” Bary writes. “However, while the iPhone X is doing better in terms of sell-through than the company’s other models are on their own, it’s being increasingly outperformed by the iPhone 8 family. The iPhone 8 line also came out last fall and includes both the 8 and 8 Plus.”

“One notable data point from M Science’s chart concerns the iPhone 6, which has “seen a real resurgence” over the past year,” Bary writes. “The iPhone 6, launched in 2014, is doing well at prepaid carriers and is also a low-cost option in emerging markets, he said. The phone made up between 5% and 10% of global sell-through in May, according to M Science.”



Read more in the full article here.