“Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook shared on the company’s last earnings call in May that the iPhone X was the top-selling model in every week of the March quarter, and M Science’s data show that the device has continued to be a top performer,” Bary writes. “However, while the iPhone X is doing better in terms of sell-through than the company’s other models are on their own, it’s being increasingly outperformed by the iPhone 8 family. The iPhone 8 line also came out last fall and includes both the 8 and 8 Plus.”
“One notable data point from M Science’s chart concerns the iPhone 6, which has “seen a real resurgence” over the past year,” Bary writes. “The iPhone 6, launched in 2014, is doing well at prepaid carriers and is also a low-cost option in emerging markets, he said. The phone made up between 5% and 10% of global sell-through in May, according to M Science.”
