“The problem, I believe, is that it’s become similar to HomePod: a device that’s perfect for people who are all in on Apple. Some people will argue that all of Apple’s products are better when used alongside others,” Chambers writes. “While that’s true, I’d also say that Apple’s best products are also best in class on their own (iPhone, iPad, Mac). I think the Apple TV is great, but it still has some major flaws.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, we agree that with its current feature lineup, the Apple TV is overpriced by about $50. Perhaps in a few months the Apple TV will do a better job of justifying its premium price.
And, yes, Apple TV’s Siri Remote is simply awful.