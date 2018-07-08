“I’ve owned every Apple TV since the original one. I’ve also been a ‘cord cutter’ for many years. I’m the ideal Apple TV owner in a lot of ways,” Bradley Chambers writes for 9to5Mac. “I subscribe to all of Apple’s services (iCloud Storage, Apple Music, etc). I’m all in on HomeKit as well. We actually own five Apple TVs (1 of the 4K models, and 4 of the previous generation ones). I’d say that I’m as big of an Apple TV fan as there is.”

“The problem, I believe, is that it’s become similar to HomePod: a device that’s perfect for people who are all in on Apple. Some people will argue that all of Apple’s products are better when used alongside others,” Chambers writes. “While that’s true, I’d also say that Apple’s best products are also best in class on their own (iPhone, iPad, Mac). I think the Apple TV is great, but it still has some major flaws.”

Read more in the full article here.