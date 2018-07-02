“But when all-time worldwide consumer spending was the metric, Netflix was on top with nearly $1 billion in iOS revenue as of May 2018, said App Annie,” Horwitz reports. “When it comes to games, there was overlap at the top between the all-time most downloads and all-time worldwide spending lists. With over 280 million downloads, Candy Crush Saga is the most-downloaded iOS game of all time, as well as No. 2 on the all-time consumer spending list for games. The latter chart was topped by Clash of Clans, which App Annie says has earned over $4 billion to date.”
“As App Annie pointed out in an earlier survey, consumers in the Asia-Pacific region have become the App Store’s top spenders, and companies in the region have grown dramatically in recent years,” Horwitz reports. “Last year, Asia-Pacific consumers represented 59 percent of spending and 49 percent of all downloads, with each number rising annually across seven years.”
MacDailyNews Take: Not a bad haul for Clash of Clans!