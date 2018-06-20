“At this year’s WWDC, Apple delighted some users with a new feature in macOS Mojave. Called ‘Stacks,’ the new functionality automatically sorts your desktop clutter into neat stacks of file types at the blink of an eye,” Jesus Diaz writes for Fast Company Design. “Stacks aren’t really new, though. Like many other aspects of the technology we use today, they evolved from the work of Apple’s research center: the Advanced Technology Group.”

“The ATG was founded in 1986 by Larry Tesler, a computer scientist who had previously worked at Xerox Palo Alto Research Center – aka PARC, the birthplace of the graphic user interface – before moving to Apple,” Diaz writes. “The group’s mission was to create breakthrough technologies that didn’t need to be products. The theory went that the ATG’s computer scientists, shielded from the company’s day-to-day grind, would have the creative and professional freedom to spark the Next Big Thing in consumer tech.”

“From 1986 to 1997, isolated from the fray at One Infinite Loop, Apple engineers and scientists crafted breakthrough technologies like HyperCard, QuickTime, QuickTime VR, and Apple Data Detectors,” Diaz writes. “These inventions – even if they don’t exist today in their original form – shaped how computers, smartphones, and even the web itself works today.”

