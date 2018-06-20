“Today’s Safari Technology Preview 59 update includes support for Intelligent Tracking Prevention 2.0, which Apple announced on stage at the Worldwide Developers Conference,” Clover reports. “The feature prevents social widgets from tracking you without your permission and introduces other tracking prevention updates.”
Clover reports, “Apple says there are several known issues with the new release on macOS Mojave…”
MacDailyNews Take: Have at it, Safari testers!